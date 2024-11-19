Georgia Bulldogs Set to Host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball team is set to host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.
Tonight’s game pits Bulldog vs Bulldog as Alabama A&M comes to town for a game set to tip-off at 7 p.m. from Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia (4-0) hopes to stay undefeated as Alabama A&M (3-1) hopes to play spoiler as they enter tonight as 26-point underdogs. This is Georgia’s last home game for almost two weeks as they head to the Bahamas for a two-game stretch.
Georgia is undefeated all-time against Alabama A&M, a perfect 3-0. Georgia won their most recent matchup on Dec. 20, 2023, by 20 points: 93 to 73. Blue Cain scored 18 points off the bench including three 3-pointers and Georgia dominated on the glass with 13 offensive rebounds.
Georgia currently has a 21-game winning streak against non-conference opponents which they hope to extend tonight. Alabama A&M is hoping to bounce back coming off a 10-point loss to Tennessee State on Saturday.
Georgia’s Keys for Victory:
Stay aggressive on the glass: Georgia has won the rebounding matchup in each of their first four games of the season. They currently have a +16.3 rebounding advantage over their opponents, which is the 6th highest mark in the nation. If they want to win tonight, they need to continue their dominance on the glass, which will not be an easy task as Alabama A&M averages five more rebounds per game.
Dominant Perimeter Defense: Since the Tennessee Tech game, Georgia’s opponents have shot 79 3-pointers and made just 19 of them. That is why Georgia has won their last three games by 28, 13, and eight. This Alabama A&M team has made 38 threes on the season (9.5 per game) on 38% shooting. If Georgia wants to win they will have to continue their stellar 3-point defense.
Spread the wealth: Georgia has five players averaging 10+ points per game: Asa Newell (16.8), Dakota Leffew (15.5), Silas Demary Jr (14.5), Tyrin Lawrence (11.0), and Blue Cain (10.5). Although Newell is the best player on the team, this is not a one-man show. Sharing the rock and letting everyone get their shots is the reason Georgia is undefeated in the early season.
Alabama A&M’s Keys for Victory:
Get the 3-ball going early: In Alabama A&M’s three victories, they averaged 11.6 3-pointers made. In their one loss to Tennessee State, they sunk just three shots from deep and lost by double digits. Tennesse Tech hung around with Georgia because they came out firing, making three of their first five from beyond the arc. If Alabama A&M wants a chance in this game they have to make their 3’s.
Aggressive interior defense: Georgia as a team is shooting 59% from inside the arc this season. Asa Newell is shooting 64% from inside the arc. It will not be an easy task, but Alabama A&M will have to play their best defense down low if they hope to win.
What to watch for tonight:
Can Asa Newell finally get the 3-ball going?: Asa Newell will almost certainly be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft. In his senior year of high school, he made 21 3-pointers on 43% shooting, however, he has not yet found his 3-point stroke at Georgia. He has made just one three on 11 shots so far. While he has still been impressive in his first four college games, fans are waiting for the 3-point barrage. Could tonight be the night against an Alabama A&M team that let Tennessee State shoot nearly 36% from three?
Other Georgia News:
- Just How Dominant Was Georgia's Defense vs the Texas Longhorns?
- Jalon Walker Earns Praises From NFL Legends After Texas Game
- PHOTOS: Georgia Knocks Off The Texas Longhorns In Convincing Fashion
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily