Georgia's Asa Newell Announces 2025 NBA Draft Decision
Georgia basketball player Asa Newell has announced his 2025 NBA Draft decision.
One of the biggest reasons for Georgia's success on the basketball court this past season was because of Asa Newell and him electing to commit to the Bulldogs. The former five-star prospect was an immediate impact on the team. However, his time in Athens has come to an end as Newell announced he has declared for the 2025 NBA draft.
As a true freshman, Newell averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while also shooting 54.3 percent from the field. His career high in points ironically was his first ever collegiate game as he scored 26 points while also snagging 11 rebounds in Georgia's win over Tennessee Tech. Newell also recorded seven double-doubles this season.
Georgia made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 this year and also won 20 games for the first time since 2015. Unfortunately, Georgia's run in the tournament did not last very long, but it was a step forward for the program, and Newell certainly helped with that.
Newell is expected to be a lottery pick in this year's NBA draft. Most mock drafts have him going anywhere bewteen 8th overall and 13th overall. Newell has certainly proved he has a lot of upside and will only get better as a player, much as he did during his time at Georgia.
Coming out of high school, Newell was rated as a five-star prospect, the 16th-best player in the country, the fourth-best power forward and the fourth-best player in the state of Florida. Despite it coming down to the wire with schools like Auburn, Gonzaga, Alabama and Texas, Newell ultimately chose the Dawgs and stayed loyal to the G throughout his entire college career.
