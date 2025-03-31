Georgia's De'Shayne Montgomery Enters the Transfer Portal
The offseason officially begun for Georgia basketball last week as the Bulldogs were bounced from the NCAA tournament in the first round. The Bulldogs had their first transfer portal entry on Thursday as Silas Demary Jr. announced his decision, and now another player has joined him. De'Shayne Montgomery has announced he is entering the transfer portal, according to Joe Tipton with ON3.
The 6-5 sophomore averaged 6.5 PPG this season. He transferred to Georgia ahead of last season from Mount Saint Mary's. Montgomery was a rotation player for the majority of the season last year for the Bulldogs, but at the end of the regular season, Montgomery saw his minutes begin to diminish. He played just minutes against Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament and prior to that he did not record a single stat in a single game after Georgia's February matchup against Missouri.
At Mount Saint Mary's, Montgomery averaged 13.2 points, 2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He will now search for his third program in as many years.
The Bulldogs have now had two players enter the transfer portal since the end of their season. The second one being point guard Silas Demary Jr., who is testing the NBA draft waters while also testing his market in the transfer portal. Several SEC schools have shown interest in Demary Jr.
In 2024, Georgia under head coach Mike White made the NCAA tournament and won 20 games in a season for the first time since 2015.
Georgia Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker:
- Silas Demary Jr.
- De'Shayne Montgomery
