Georgia's Silas Demary Jr. Announces Commitment to UConn Huskies
Former Georgia point guard Silas Demary Jr. has announced his commitment to UConn.
The Georgia Bulldogs have experienced some offseason attrition since their first-round loss in the NCAA March Madness tournament. Starting point guard Silas Demary Jr. announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal while also testing the NBA draft waters, and Demary has now announced his new home.
The former Bulldog has committed to the UConn Huskies. The sophomore guard started two seasons at Georgia and was a pivotal role in the Bulldogs making the dance for the first time since 2015. He averaged 13.5 points and 3.1 assists per game this past season.
Demary Jr. was exceptional for Georgia in the last two weeks in the season. In two games against Florida and Texas, he averaged 23.5 points, shot 57 percent from the floor and 58.4 percent from behind the arc. The sophomore guard has been a cornerstone piece for head coach Mike White and his team, and Demary Jr. stepped up when his team needed him most. As a result, he was named SEC Player of the Week.
The Huskies made it to the NCAA tournament his year as an eight seed. The won their first round game against the Oklahoma Sooners and then proceeded to lose to the Florida Gators in the second round by two points. Florida has since made it to the final four in the tournament.
Demary Jr. will now look to help lead another team back to the NCAA tournament during the 2025 college basketball season.
Georgia Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker:
- Silas Demary Jr. (Committed to UConn)
- De'Shayne Montgomery
- RJ Godfrey
