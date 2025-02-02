Georgia vs Alabama Men's Basketball: Georgia falls again on the road
Georgia Basketball never led in blowout loss to Alabama.
Georgia basketball remains winless in road SEC games after 90-69 loss to Alabama Saturday afternoon. This loss makes Georgia 15-7 on the season and 3-6 in conference play.
Despite forcing 20 turnovers, the Bulldogs still could not keep up with the high-powered Crimson Tide offense that shot 52.6% from the floor. Georgia shot 35.5% overall and went 4-23 from three. Asa Newell led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points.
Georgia has not lost the rebound battle in many games this season, however they did today. Alabama out-rebounded the Bulldogs 52 to 36. This rebound margin coupled with Alabama making 7 more threes told the story for UGA's 5th consecutive road loss.
Although the Bulldogs have not played their best through the first half of SEC play, 5 of their 6 losses have been quad 1 losses to consensus top 20 teams. With 9 games remaining in the regular season and 5 of them being at home, Georgia has a chance to close the season on a high note and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Georgia will look to bounce back Wednesday against LSU in Athens. This game will be played at 9 pm and will be the first of back to back home games for the Bulldogs.