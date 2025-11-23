Georgia vs Clemson Men's Basketball: Dawgs Fall in Overtime
Jeremiah Wilkinson and Blue Cain shine as Georgia comes up just short against Clemson in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic tournament final.
The first half of this game, much like Georgia's game against Xavier, was back-and-forth. The Bulldogs trailed 41-40 headed into the locker room.
Clemson shot lights out to start the second half, going on a 14-4 run and taking a commanding 10-point lead. Georgia responded with a run of its own, going on a 13-0 run following a timeout that featured 7 points from Somto Cyril. Cyril was imposing his will in this game; however, the Georgia center fouled out late into the second half.
After each team traded buckets down the stretch, Clemson took an 80-78 lead with 22 seconds remaining. Georgia freshman Kareem Stagg answered on the other end with a dunk that tied the game and forced overtime. Stagg has played quality minutes early in his career for the Bulldogs.
Despite a competitive overtime, Clemson hit their free throws, and incredible efforts from Jeremiah Wilkinson and Blue Cain were not enough. Wilkinson scored a season-high 26 points on 9-15 shooting. Cain scored 19 points, 17 of those points coming in the second half and overtime.
Although a win today would have been huge for the Bulldogs, there are still a ton of positives to take away. Taking a Clemson team that has been a power in the ACC as of late to the wire is a good sign moving forward. Georgia will have the week off before taking on Tennessee Tech in Athens on Saturday. (2:00 pm)