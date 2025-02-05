Georgia vs LSU Basketball: Must Win Game for the Bulldogs
Georgia's matchup against the LSU Tigers in basketball on Wednesday is a must win game for the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball team is back home Wednesday night as they will take on the LSU Tigers. LSU is currently ranked second to last in the conference right now with just one win in conference play and an overall record of 12-9. Georgia right now is 3-6 in conference play and15-7 overall on the season.
It's a big opportunity for Georgia and it's essentially a must win game for Mike White and his team. The Bulldogs are currently projected as an 11-seed for the March Madness tournament right now, and some believe they still have some work to do to earn their spot in the tournament. So that also means when you match up against a team like LSU, you have to take care of business.
LSU is also a must win game because of what Georgia's next five opponents look like after Wednesday night. It's a home game against No. 22 Mississippi State, at No. 10 Texas A&M, home against No. 15 Missouri, at No. 1 Auburn and at home against No. 6 Florida. So Georgia is going to have to take advantage of some opportunities and definietly protect their home court if they want to remain in contention for a tournament spot.
Wednesday's game between Georgia and LSU is set to tipoff at 9 PM EST. The game will be broadcasted on SEC Network and will be played at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia.
