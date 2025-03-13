Georgia vs Oklahoma Final Score: Georgia's Win Streak Comes To An End
Georgia loses its first SEC tournament game to Oklahoma 81-75.
Oklahoma led this game 43-39 at the half after shooting the three at an unreal rate of 55.6%. Sooner guard Jeremiah Fears scored 13 and connected on three threes in the period. The Bulldogs only trailed by four despite Oklahoma having an incredible first half.
Georgia regained the lead quickly at the start of the second half as Silas Demary Jr. began to take the game over. Demary Jr. scored 8 points in the first four minutes of the second, connecting on two threes and a mid-range jumpshot. Demary ended up getting in foul trouble and was not able to contribute as much as usual down the stretch.
Georgia led by six points with 8:26 remaining. Oklahoma then went on a 14-0 run. This run was sparked by Jeremiah Fears as his exceptional game continued.
The Bulldogs fought until the end, however, an offensive rebound by Oklahoma with under a minute left along with free throws would end up sealing the win for the Sooners.
Though this was not the performance that Georgia wanted to have in the SEC tournament, the Bulldogs have done more than enough to solidify themselves as an NCAA Tournament team. Selection Sunday is this Sunday at 6 pm.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue Impressive Streak in 2025 Season Opener
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily