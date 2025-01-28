Georgia vs South Carolina Prediction: Can the Bulldogs Find the Win Column?
A look at what the matchup prediction for Georgia vs South Carolina is. Can the Bulldogs find the win column?
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a tough strecth of conference games as they are currently on a four game losing streak. Three of those games were against top-10 opponents with a loss to Arkansas sprinkled into the mix as well. The men's basketball team was at one point ranked inside of the top-25 at one point during that stretch, but have since fallen out. They have a big opportunity Tuesday night though against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Bulldogs are 14-6 on the season and 2-5 in conference play while the Gamecocks are 10-10 on the season and 0-7 in conference play. The Gamecocks have came up just short in their last couple of games, so this game will feature two programs that are itching to find a conference win at this point in the season.
As far as what the predictions for this game look like, ESPN analytics give Georgia a 78.5 percent chance to win while South Carolina has just a 21.6 percent chance to take down the Dawgs. Tonight's game will be played in Athens at Stegeman Coliseum so that certainly plays in favor of Georgia as well.
So far this season, Georgia offensively is averaging 76.4 points per game while allowing an average of 66.5 points per game defensively. The Gamecocks are almost right on par with Georgia as they are averaging 70.9 points per game and allowing an average of 68.8 points per game.
Both leading scorers for both programs are averaging 15.1 points per game. For Georgia, it's true freshman Asa Newell leading the charge and for the Gamecocks is sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who is almost averaging a double-double this season with an average of 9.1 rebounds per game.
