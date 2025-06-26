How Asa Newell Fits with the Atlanta Hawks
After an impressive freshman campaign, Asa Newell is off the board and is officially a member of the Atlanta Hawks. The 6-foot-10 power forward from Destin, FL joins NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and All-NBA staple Anthony Edwards as the only Bulldogs taken in the first round in the past 20 years. Now that Newell has his NBA home, how will he fit?
At Georgia, Newell was the focal point of every opponent’s scouting report. Offensively, he is as versatile on offense as a power forward can be. What separates him from most prospects is his touch when shooting the ball. While he is a talented finisher at the rim, he has the ability to be successful from mid-range and even face-up with defenders from the three-point line. Someone who doesn’t hesitate to set screens which leads to a lot of pick-and-pop baskets, which will probably be responsible for a lot of his points as a pro.
To accompany his shooting touch, he moves very well and creates mismatches for defenders at his position that aren’t accustomed to guarding quicker players. He also is an above average, lefty ball handler for his position and even showed flashes of playmaking ability. He won’t initiate the offense at this level, but his offensive versatility will create scoring opportunities for his teammates in the future.
Last season, due to injuries, the Hawks crumbled and were unable to overcome their setbacks. With their healthy core, they could truly make a run at the east. With Newell, they will have the chance to replace their post scoring with the likely exit of Clint Capela, who is a free agent. While he is not the rebounder Capela is, Newell thrives at second chance baskets, which is where Capela made his presence felt as well. Newell's ability from midrange and off the dribble will be a new dimension for the Hawks offensively and will help spread the floor, which is critical for their star, Trae Young to be successful.
Newell averaged 15 points per game and shot the ball at a 54% clip. Prior to arriving in Athens, Newell played at the prestigious Montverde Academy on a roster that featured two fellow first round picks in this draft, being Cooper Flagg and Derik Queen.
