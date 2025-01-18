Johni Broome Officially Ruled Out for Auburn vs Georgia
Johni Broome has officially been ruled out for Auburn against the Georgia Bulldogs.
The No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on No. 1 Auburn in Athens on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers are currently undefeated in conference play while Georgia dropped their second game earlier this week on the road against Tennessee. Despite being at home, Georgia is the underdog in this one but the Tigers will be without one of their star players.
Johni Broome suffered a lower body injury last weekend during conference play and according to the official SEC injury report, Broome has been ruled out for Saturday's contest. Broome is averaging 17.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field. The senior forward has been a big difference maker for the Tigers but they will have to find a way to beat Georgia without him on Saturday.
As for Georgia, all of their players are available according to the injury report. With how deep the conference is this season, winning at home feels like a must because road wins are going to be hard to come by. So Georgia needs to defend their home court today against a really talented Auburn team if the Dawgs want to keep their name not only in the top 25 rankings but in the hunt of a spot for the the NCAA tournament when March rolls around.
