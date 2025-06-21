Latest NBA Mock Draft - Georgia's Asa Newell Remains in Good Standing
Former Georgia Bulldog Asa Newell remains in good standing based on the latest NBA mock draft.
With the NBA season set to officially wrap up on Sunday as Oklahoma City and Indiana will face off in game seven of the NBA Finals, that also means the NBA draft is approaching rapidly. Former Georgia Bulldog Asa Newell is set to discover who his new team will be next Wednesday, and based on the latest mock drafts, Newell remains in a good spot.
In ESPN's top 100 prospect rankings, Newell came in at 19th overall. There is good probablity that Newell will be a lottery pick next week based on his high ceiling. Here is what ESPN's Jonathan Givony had to say about the Bulldog.
"Newell's activity level, ability to draw fouls and finishing prowess stood out this season offensively," Givony wrote. "His jumper sometimes comes out flat, and he remains inconsistent defensively, both on the perimeter and as a rim protector. However, he clearly has some skills to build on as a jack of all trades, as his frame improves and his game evolves."
CBS Sports' latest mock draft has Newell going 25th overall to the Orlando Magic. Newell's stock has fluctuated throughout the pre draft process and it seems he could go anywhere from late in the top 10 to late in the first round.
Newell would be the first Georgia Bulldog to be drafted in the first round since Anthony Edwards went first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.
