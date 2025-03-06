Sophomore Stars Blue Cain & Silas Demary Jr. Lead Georgia’s Push for March Madness
Sophomores Blue Cain and Silas Demary Jr. are helping Georgia basketball make a push for March Madness.
Over the past seven games, Georgia’s backcourt duo of Silas Demary Jr. and Blue Cain have stepped up their game. It could not have come at a better time either, as the Bulldogs have been pushing to earn a spot in the March Madness tournament for the first time since 2015.
Demary Jr. just earned SEC player of the week honors and is averaging 19.9 points per game and 3.9 assists per game over the last seven games. During that same stretch, Cain averaged 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.
The stellar play of the sophomore duo has helped the Bulldogs win their last three games. The Bulldogs went from being projected to be among the first four teams out of the tournament to being projected as a 10 seed with one regular-season game left to play.
Demary and Cain have both improved in their second year with the Bulldogs. In the offseason, there were questions about whether the pair would return or enter the transfer portal, but both chose to return and play another year under coach Mike White.
Demary is averaging three more points than his Freshman year while increasing his three-point volume and efficiency. He has also been tasked with directing the offense as the lead point guard for the team. He has done a solid job in this role and has increased his assists per game from 2.5 to 3.2.
Cain has seen upticks in points, rebounds, assists, steals and field goal percentage. He has also become a better and more willing defender in year two. This has allowed White to include him in more rotations.
These improvements from Cain and Demary, mixed with the addition of other talent like Asa Newell, have helped the Bulldogs improve for the third straight year and have them in a prime position to earn a spot in March Madness.
