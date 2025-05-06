Dawgs Daily

Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Ready to Take on Warriors & Steph Curry

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is ready to take on the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry.

Gage Fulford

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is ready to take on the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry.

Anthony Edwards, the electrifying guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, is making waves in the NBA Playoffs. At just 23 years old, Edwards has already eliminated basketball titans such as Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokić, LeBron James, and Luka Dončić in previous postseason battles. Now, he sets his sights on another monumental challenge: dethroning Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Timberwolves advanced to the second round after a commanding 4-1 series victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Edwards was instrumental in this series, delivering standout performances that showcased his scoring prowess and leadership.Throughout the series, Edwards’ ability to perform under pressure was evident, showing his reputation as a postseason performer. 

Tonight, the Timberwolves host the Warriors at the Target Center for Game 1 of their second-round series. This matchup is particularly exciting , as it pits Edwards against one of the game’s greatest shooters, Stephen Curry. Analysts and former players alike are eager to see if Edwards can continue his playoff dominance and lead Minnesota to the Western Conference Finals appearance. 

The Timberwolves’ depth, including contributions from Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid, adds to the team’s strength. However, all eyes will be on Edwards as he seeks to add another NBA legend to his list of postseason quests. With his combination of scoring, defense, and leadership, Edwards has the potential to elevate his status among the league’s elite.

As the series unfolds, fans and analysts will be watching closely to see if Anthony Edwards can continue his impressive rise and lead the Timberwolves to new heights in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Gage Fulford
GAGE FULFORD

As a writer for Sports Illustrated covering Georgia athletics, Gage aims to give you an honest, in-depth look at everything happening with Georgia sports. As a current high-school football coach Fulford a true passion for the team and a deep knowledge of the games. Whether it is a breakdown on action or providing insights you won’t find anywhere else.

Home/Georgia Bulldogs Basketball