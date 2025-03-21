Why Georgia Bulldogs Fans Should Be Excited About Basketball Future With Mike White
The Georgia Bulldogs fanbase should feel good about their basketball future under head coach Mike White.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 college basketball season came to a close on Thursday as they were handled by Gonzaga and swiftly eliminated from the first round of the March Madness tournament. The Dawgs were defeated 68-89 and trailed the entire game.
While the Dawgs ending their year in a somewhat embarrassing fashion has left a sour taste in many fans' mouths, the overall attitude around the current status of the University of Georgia's basketball program should be positive. The main reason for this positive outlook is Bulldogs head coach Mike White.
White inherited a bottom-feeding SEC program in 2022 that had won just six total games the year prior. He immediately brought improvement to the Dawgs' team, elevating them to a 16-16 record in his first year with the team. His second year was also an improvement, as the Dawgs appeared to be a more coherent team and made a deep run in the NIT tournament.
This season, White elevated the program to new heights as the Bulldogs experienced their best start to the regular season in nearly 100 years. In addition to the strong start, the Dawgs boasted notable wins against a handful of ranked teams, including the 3rd ranked Florida Gators in Athens. White's largest accomplishment of this season however, was leading the Dawgs to their first March Madness tournament appearance in nearly a decade.
In just three years, Mike White has taken Georgia's Basketball program from the ugly duckling of the SEC to a formidable basketball school that can compete for tournament appearances each season. The Bulldogs still have a long way to go in order to become a basketball powerhouse, but the University of Georgia's future under Mike White is bright.
