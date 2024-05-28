Georgia Football Losing Grip as Favorites to Win 2024 National Title
While they are still the favorites, Georgia's lead as odds-on favorites for the national title is rapidly shrinking.
When the Georgia Bulldogs were controversially left out of the 2023 College Football Playoff, many experts already began tabbing them as the favorites to win in all the following season. Unsurprisingly, when initial betting lines for the 2024 season were released, the Dawgs were heavy favorites to win the national title. But as the 2024 season draws closer and rosters begin to grow more clear, the Dawgs’ tight grip as title favorites seems to be slipping.
When odds were released on the beginning of January, Georgia was a staggering +425 favorite to win the title with the next closest team being Alabama with +600 favorites, followed by Ohio State who were initially listed at +800.
However, since the release of initial odds, a ton of changes have come in college football. For starters, Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching, which caused the Tides’ odds to take a tumble. Then, Ohio State made some massive moves in the transfer portal. Acquiring highly talented players such as safety Caleb Downs from Alabama and running back Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss.
Ohio State’s “all out” approach to their roster this offseason has resulted in their national title odds to skyrocket. According to BetMGM, Ohio State currently has +375 odds. Which is just behind Georgia’s odds of +325.
While having the nations best head coach, one of the most elite rosters, and a veteran quarterback have certainly aided the Dawgs in having the best odds to hoist the CFP Trophy at the end of the season. Ohio State’s offseason moves have significantly narrowed the gap and could result in the Buckeyes becoming the odds-on favorites at some point in the 2024 season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
