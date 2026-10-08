Georgia Football Defensive Line Looks Revamped Ahead of Alabama Matchup

When the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide face off, there is always a plethora of talent, with many players being NFL-caliber.

Kirby Smart and Nick Saban built NFL defensive lines on the respective teams. Kalen DeBoer has done a much better job of that in his third season in Tuscaloosa. Georgia’s defensive line dropped off last year. It only generated a handful of sacks and wasn’t as disruptive as it was the five years prior, or really during any season with Smart at the helm.



Georgia has a trio of five-star defensive tackles who are all performing this time around, and a handful of other players that have been big contributors. Perhaps none of them are as popular as 2025 recruit Elijah Griffin. Griffin stepped into a bigger role this season after being heavily involved in the rotation as a true freshman.

He had one of his first opportunities to speak to the local media earlier this week. He spoke on Alabama and his fellow five-stars Valdin Sone and Jordan Hall.

Hall, the highest-rated recruit in Georgia’s 2023 signing class, is finally healthy for his senior year. His Georgia career has been defined by injuries. Now he is healthy and feeling good. He has been praised by Smart, and he is making an impact. Griffin recognizes that.

“That's my big brother. He's a leader. Captain on this team, and, for him, battling injuries in the past, just to finally get that attention that he deserves,” Griffin said. “He's done a great job with just teaching me how to stay calm during the storm since he's been there and done that.”

Hall blocked a field goal attempt against Vanderbilt and has been in the backfield far more often than he has in the past. He is one of the longest-tenured players on this team, and it is finally coming together for him.

Griffin has yet to sack the quarterback. Something he did a couple of times last year. He became disruptive toward the end of his true freshman season. This year, he has been a great run defender, but he wants to play better.

“I accepted my role and I feel like I've done well but I can honestly say I haven't played my best game yet,” Griffin said. “Ultimately I'm striving every day to work on it. I'm just being patient and letting the place come to me.”

Sone is someone who hasn’t had to be patient to make an impact and get on the field.

“I’ve seen his growth to being a consistent pass rusher. He's super twitchy, super fast. He reminds me of myself a little coming in,” Griffin said. He's growing, you know, just trying to find his path and his role. That takes time.”

Someone else who has been impactful is Josh Horton, who has been in the backfield a few times and has already logged a sack. Gabriel Harris, a hybrid defensive end, has two sacks on the year, which is a much better start than last year.

This defensive line is already an improved group compared to last year, and it is far from a finished product. This defense is more like the Smart defenses we have gotten used to seeing.