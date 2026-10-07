Alabama's Secondary is "Gettable" for Georgia Football

The Alabama Crimson Tide boasts a secondary with a lot of names - a lot of guys that are going to have a shot in the NFL. There is a ton of talent, but they are gettable, and they will be gettable for the Georgia offense.

What do I mean by gettable? Alabama's secondary has allowed explosive plays in every game this season, starting in the very first quarter of the year against East Carolina. The Pirates completed a 68-yard pass early on that led to a touchdown and a 30-yard play through the air later on.

Alabama’s defense played its best overall against the Kentucky Wildcats, particularly in the second half, but Kenny Minchey still made some plays with his arm and the Cats converted on a few explosives.

Florida State exposed the Alabama secondary, and the Seminoles even jumped out to a lead on the Tide. They logged 10 explosive pass plays (15 yards or more) and had about five go for 30 or more yards.

LaNorris Sellers was able to hit Nyck Harbor for a 41-yard score, although Alabama had already beaten South Carolina. Kamario Taylor made plays through the air after a couple of early mistakes.

Each game, there have been explosive plays to be had against this Alabama secondary. Still, it is a talented group, and Kirby Smart gives credit where it is due.

“Very talented. They got ball hawks. They got guys who can make plays on the ball, Smart said. “They got a lot of length in the secondary. They play physical and a lot of that's brought on by their front because they create pressure situations.”

Part of why Alabama’s secondary has let up big plays is the same reason why Georgia’s has let up a few. The Tide are focusing on winning the line of scrimmage, stopping the run and playing man coverage. Alabama is third in the conference, allowed just 78.6 rushing yards per game.

“They stop the run. When you stop the run, force people to throw the ball it sometimes can make you one-dimensional, and they’ve been really opportunistic as well when they've gotten them running back and scoring,” Smart said.

Whether it has been with Jaden Redell, Craig Dandridge, Talyn Taylor, Sacovie White-Helton or Landon Roldan, Georgia has made big plays through the air in each of its games. On top of that, Gunner Stockton is coming off of one of his most impressive passing games as Georgia’s starting quarterback. The line of scrimmage will play a big factor, but plays will have to be made through the air as well and the Dawgs are doing that.