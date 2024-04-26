Brock Bowers Selected 13th Overall by the Las Vegas Raiders
Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers has been selected 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.
The 2024 NFL draft has officially begun and the Georgia Bulldogs are continuing to siphon NFL-ready talent into the professional football league. In the previous two draft classes, Georgia had a total of 25 players selected by NFL teams and now that number is continuing to climb. Tight end Brock Bowers has been selected 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Georgia tight end Bowers is a two-time national champion and a two-time John Mackey Award winner. He's the first and only tight end in the award's 23-year history to win the award twice and will go down as the greatest tight end in Georgia football history, and arguably the greatest college tight end ever. In the 2024 NFL Draft, it was not a matter of whether or not he would be the first tight end taken, but rather to whom and when.
Bowers spent three seasons at Georgia and they are some of the more statistically gaudy stat lines at the position that we've seen.
- 2021 - 56 receptions / 882 yards / 13 TDs
- 2022 - 63 receptions / 842 yards / 7 TDs
- 2023 - 56 receptions / 714 yards / 6 TDs
Had he not suffered a high-ankle sprain causing him to have TightRope surgery following their matchup against Vanderbilt in 2023, Bowers was on pace to be the first target to have over 1,000 yards receiving at Georgia. He was the first non-RB to have 1,000 yards from scrimmage in well over a decade at Georgia in 2022. His Georgia career from a statistical standpoint will likely go unmatched at the tight-end position moving forward.
Additionally, Bowers was the model for Georgia's work ethic during his time for the Bulldogs. His work ethic and attitude are the stuff of lore around this Georgia football program. He only missed three games following ankle surgery this fall. His return to action in 26 days following tight-rope surgery is now the new standard for the timetable to return, it's the fastest return to action from a now common surgery that the college football world had seen.
