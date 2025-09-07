Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 1 (Fade Matthew Stafford vs. Texans)
In case you didn't already know, there are more ways to bet on the NFL than just wagering on sides and totals. Player props have become more popular over the years, and there are plenty of options being offered by sportsbooks across the country.
In this article, I'm going to break down my top player props for Sunday's Week 1 action, including the UNDER on Matthew Stafford's passing yards prop. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Player Props Today for Week 1
- Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+190) via DraftKings
- Kenneth Walker OVER 2.5 Receptions (+110) via FanDuel
- Matthew Stafford UNDER 2,36.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+190)
It's kind of crazy that we can bet on arguably the best tight end in football to score a touchdown in Week 1 at +190 odds. Sure, he only found the end zone five times last year, but he hauled in 112 receptions, and now with his new quarterback, Geno Smith, I expect his touchdown numbers to explode in 2025.
Kenneth Walker OVER 2.5 Receptions (+110)
Not enough people are talking about involving Kenneth Walker was involved in the Seahawks' passing game last season. He averaged 4.18 receptions per game last season, racking up 299 yards through the air. Despite that, we can bet on him at +110 odds to record just three catches for Seattle on Sunday. As long as his 2024 numbers carry over to 2025, this is going to look like a great bet come Sunday.
Matthew Stafford UNDER 2,36.5 Passing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Matthew Stafford to go under his passing yards total is my No. 1-ranked player prop of the week:
My best player prop for the opening week of the NFL season is for Matthew Stafford to fail to reach 241 or more yards. He averaged just 235.1 passing yards per game last season, so he has to throw for at least five more yards than his 2024 average for this bet to cash. On top of that, Stafford has some health issues, dealing with a back injury throughout the entire preseason.
As a cherry on top, the Houston Texans allowed the second-fewest yards per pass attempt last season at 6.2 yards per throw, while also allowing a total of just 200.3 passing yards per game. In my opinion, this bet is a no-brainer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!