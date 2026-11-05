Keys To Victory: Four Big Factors To Georgia Football Defeating The Ole Miss Rebels

ATHENS - The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are back on the road this weekend to take on another quality conference opponent. It's a familiar one in the Ole Miss Rebels, who ended Georgia's 2025 season in the Sugar Bowl.

Now, they're back in Oxford where Kirby Smart does not have a victory. If he wants to get his first, here's what his team will need to do...

Limit The "Wow" Plays

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said it earlier this week. Chambliss made those "wow" plays against the Dawgs in both games of the 2025 season, including several big moments in the Sugar Bowl. His quickness and dynamic playmaking ability allow him to create big plays outside of the pocket, and it can lead to momentum-changing plays that can swing games. Chambliss is someone who can do that on any particular play.

"He had some wow plays against us last year, really, in both games, but especially the second," Smart told reporters thois week. It's the down-in, down-out decision making that he's really elite at."

If Georgia can limit his ability to escape the pocket and make plays on the run, forcing him to throw the ball consistently, that should turn into mistakes. The Bulldog defense has to contain him and play sound fundamental football in coverage if they want to be successful on that side of the ball.

Stay True To Their Identity

This Georgia offense isn't going to change because they're playing on the road. Mike Bobo and the offense is going to establish the line of scrimmage first, run the football early on, then possibly open up the passing game if that's how the game plays out. The Bulldogs want to be explosive too, but they also want to control the clock, lean on defenses, and keep a dangerous quarterback on the bench.

The Bulldog passing game may open up more in the second half, especially if they're playing from behind, but look for one of the league's best rushing attacks to keep imposing their will on the ground.

Win Special Teams

Georgia lost this matchup in the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels excelled in the kicking game and the Bulldogs came up short there. Peyton Woodring missed a field goal in the Sugar Bowl and has also missed kicks against Auburn and Florida. This is an area that's been a little more sloppy than we've seen in the past. Not only in the kicking game, but in some aspects of the return game as well.

Win The Trenches

Like every other SEC game, this game will likely come down to which team wins the battle on the line of scrimmage. Both teams have veteran, playmaking quarterbacks, but the winner of this game will have to control the clock and the line of scrimmage. It will be the team that plays the tougher, more physical football in the trenches during the second half. The Rebels have had trouble stopping the run at times this year and the Bulldogs are towards the top in rushing offense.

On the flip side, if Georgia's defensive front can win their battles against the run, forcing the Rebels to be one-demential, that could lead to turnovers. Both quarterbacks will have to make big throws, but in the end, it all comes down to the line of scrimmage.