ESPN's Chris Fowler Gives Expert Insight on Georgia Football vs. Alabama

TUSCALOOSA - ESPN’s Chris Fowler has seen a few big games in his day. He will call another one Saturday night when Georgia football takes the field against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On Friday, Fowler checked in with Paul Finebaum and said that both quarterbacks are the players to watch Saturday night. Georgia’s Gunner Stockton and Alabama’s Keelon Russell have combined to throw for nearly 2,500 yards, 24 touchdowns, over 300 yards rushing with four touchdowns and only three interceptions.

“I think the part about the quarterback matchup is very interesting,” Fowler said. “Keelon Russell exuded poise and calm and confidence, all the things you want in a leader. But Gunner Stockton being a veteran, has been in these games before. He's taken care of the football in big moments. I think it's not as clear-cut as you might think in terms of the edge of the quarterback position, even though Russell is a more dynamic playmaker in some ways.”

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell against Mississippi State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One issue Fowler pointed out is that Russell will have to deal with Georgia’s defense, which has been quite salty.

"It is the best defense that Russell has seen in his college career so far,” Fowler said. “Georgia will throw things at him that he hasn't seen. It'll be a physicality that he hasn't experienced in terms of the opposing defense.”

Alabama is the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation - trailing only the Bulldogs. Fowler said UGA has gotten better at explosive plays.

“Stockton as a downfield thrower is much better,” he said. “Talyn Taylor - they've got a receiver they could really feature in those downfield shots. I think Georgia is a lot more dynamic. I think Mike Bobo has called offensive games extraordinarily well. He’s got a high bar. Stockton in the pocket is much better. You think of Georgia as being physical and powerful, but maybe not sexy. What I do see on tape though is the ability to press the ball downfield.”

Georgia football QB Gunner Stockton against Vanderbilt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And then there’s the reality of Kirby Smart’s struggles against Alabama. The 11th-year UGA head coach is 2-7 against the Tide.

“For a dude who's 70-7 since 2021, I know he's had some losses against Alabama,” Fowler said. “I do find that Kirby does get scrutinized when it's a matchup against Alabama - even though most of those were against his former boss. He's just got a really solid team. I think they haven't been more in the spotlight because they haven't really been pushed in a marquee game.”

That narrative very well could change Saturday night, Fowler said.

“I think it's a matchup where the Georgia looks forward to showing where they are,” he said.