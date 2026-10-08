Here's What Will Happen When Georgia Football Faces Off Against The Alabama Crimson Tide

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are once again set to host the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Not in Atlanta. Not in Athens. But back in Tuscaloosa. The No.2-ranked Bulldogs are 5-0 playing some of the best football you'll find across the country. The Crimson Tide also look like a powerhouse at 5-0, looking to revenge their SEC Championship loss from last year on their home turf.

It should be another classic, and here's how it will all go down...

Georgia Strikes Early

The last time Georgia played in Tuscaloosa they got down 28-0. They almost pulled off a historic comeback, but they came up short because they didn't score early on. Look for the Bulldogs to strike quick in hopes of landing some early points to set the tone. Don't be surprised if a deep shot or two comes early, but if it's not there, look for Gunner to be conservative to start the game.

While the quarterbacks with both have to make big throws at some point, look for both teams to get the ground game going early on. The Bulldogs still want to be physical and establish the line of scrimmage, and if they're successful, that should open up the rest of the offense.

The Crimson Tide have the ability to score too, and with an excellent offensive staff, look for Alabama to move the ball effectively on their first 10-12 scripted plays. If Georgia can find a way to get an early stop or two, that's when you might see Stockton and the Bulldog offense take some vertical shots down the field, hoping to capitalize on momentum. Overall, both teams will likely feel each other out early on, but expect the Bulldogs to strike early in this one, setting up what should be an incredibly entertaining game.

Alabama Rolls On Offense

I expect Alabama to score some points. This Georgia defense has played at an elite level through the first five games but have not been tested from an offense like the Tide's. Quarterback Keelon Russell is playing at an elite level, slinging the ball vertically like a confident seasoned veteran.

Will the Bulldogs make some stops here and there? Absolutely. But this Alabama team is going to score. It's what they do. While Russell has been outstanding, the players around him have, too. He's got weapons all over the place on the outside, including Ryan Williams-Coleman who tore the Dawgs to shreds in this game two years ago. The Crimson Tide have an outstanding offensive line and one of the deepest running back rooms in the conference. And yes, they've got stellar tight end play too.

The Alabama offense hasn't seen a defensive remotely like Georgia's yet. That's a fact. But the Tide are going to get theirs. They won't fly up and down the field all game long, but don't be surprised if they come close to or even eclipse the 40-point mark. They're tough to tackle out of the backfield and have a quarterback who can be explosive. The Tide are rolling offensively and that likely won't change on Saturday.

One Quarterback Makes A Catastrophic Mistake

While both offense could have a strong day, at one point once of these defenses will force the quarterback to make a catastrophic mistake. One that may cost his team the game. For Georgia, that's something Gunner Stockton has been terrific at. He's been safe and efficient with the ball all season long with only one turnover through the air. He also has them playing as well as anyone in the red-zone.

However, the Alabama defense hass consistently made big plays this season. They're returned four interceptions back for touchdowns and have forced six fumbles. They've active, they're physical, and they capitalize on mistakes. If Stockton can continue his efficient play and avoid the big mistake, he'll likely have this offense in a good spot.

What about Russell? The dynamic Crimson Tide quarterback hasn't made many mistakes at all this season, But again, he's not seen anything like Georgia's defense. The Bulldogs are deep at all three levels and will hope to force the second-year passer into mistakes. Turnovers are key, and if you want to beat good teams on the road, you've got to create them.

At some point one of these quarterbacks will make a mistake. These defenses are just too good. Making a big mistake in the first quarter isn't the end of the world. However, a critical mistake late could lose the game.

Four-Quarter Game

The Georgia Bulldogs have not had a four-quarter game this season. They had a two-quarter game against Vanderbilt, but after the half the Bulldogs turned it on. That likely won't happen in Tuscaloosa. There's a real chance these are the two best teams in college football. Both teams can score on offense with future NFL talent all over the defense. This will be a four-quarter war with the winning team making just enough plays down the stretch. These are two evenly-matched teams with national championship aspirations. Neither one are rolling over if things go wrong. They're going to fight back.

Whoever wins the fourth quarter is going to win the game. The team who can work the clock and win the line of scrimmage will likely be that team. Yes, both quarterbacks will have to make a big 3rd or 4th down throw. Maybe several. In the end, this might come down to which defense can get the final stop.

Georgia Leaves With A Win

In the end, Georgia's defense and experienced quarterback should be enough to get the job done. The defense will take some punches against an elite Alabama offense, but they're good enough to get just enough stops. If the Bulldogs can establish the ground game, which is certainly possible, that will make things easier for Stockton and the play-action game. Throwing it over and over again is not an ideal situation against a talented, opportunistic Alabama defense. They'll need to run the ball effectively, win the line of scrimmage, and be the better team over the final 15 minutes.

This Georgia team seems ready. They're locked in. They're beating opponents by 20 points or more and they're finally ready for a test. A physical, four-quarter war on the road. Most teams aren't coming out alive, but the Georgia Bulldogs have Gunner Stockton on offense, a capable rushing attack, and a defense that at their best, could force some mistakes from the young Alabama quarterback.

It won't be easy, and they'll have to play extremely well, but the Georgia Bulldogs can absolutely win this game. If they're the best team in the country, they'll find a way to do it.