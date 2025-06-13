2023 Georgia Bulldogs Ranked the Best Team to Never Reach College Football Playoff
The Georgia Bulldogs 2023 squad has been ranked as the best team to never reach the college football playoff.
Since its inception during the 2014 season, the College Football Playoff has been at the forefront of controversy in the sport. The tournament's original four-team format left tons of opportunities for exclusions of worthy teams, that ultimately resulted in its expansion to 12 schools in 2024.
The Georgia Bulldogs are amongst a handful of teams to fall victim to questionable omissions as there were a handful of instances where they were one of the first two teams "out" of the bracket. According to Saturday Down South though, the Dawgs 2023 roster was the best team in College Football Playoff history to never actually make the playoff.
The Bulldogs 2023 roster featured a handful of prominent players such as Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, Javon Bullard, Kamari Lassiter, and many others. During the regular season, the Dawgs were a perfect 12-0 (for the third consecutive time) and defeated top 15 teams such as Missouri and Ole Miss by multiple scores each.
The Dawgs' hopes of a third straight national championship died in Atlanta however, as the Alabama Crimson Tide ended a more than 30-game win streak for Georgia with a 27-24 victory in the SEC Championship. The game would eventually be the final victory of head coach Nick Saban's career.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the loss was enough to justify being left out by the CFP committee and the team was relegated to facing No.5 Florida State in the Orange Bowl (a team that was also controversially omitted from the playoff). A historic 63-3 thrashing of the Seminoles added insult to injury for Georgia fans, as the game proved the Bulldogs were worthy of a title shot.
It is unclear if Kirby Smart and his team would have been able to secure the historic three-peat had they been included in the 2023 College Football Playoff. However, the fact that one of the sport's most talented teams was not provided the opportunity to do so haunts many Bulldog fans to this day.
