2026 TE, Lincoln Keyes Commits to Georgia Football
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a 31 to 17 win over the Tennessee Volunteers inside of Sanford Stadium on Saturday night, and they haven't waited any time to get the recruiting momentum rolling after the win.
Tight end prospect Lincoln Keyes from Saline, Michigan is a 2026 graduate, he stands 6'6, 240 pounds and he's now committed to Georgia. Keys is rated as a three-star prospect, the 391st-best player in the country, the 20th-best tight end and the seventh-best player in the state of Michigan for the 2026 class. The Bulldogs offered Keys earlier this year in June.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
Other Georgia News:
- Just How Dominant Was Georgia's Defense vs the Texas Longhorns?
- Jalon Walker Earns Praises From NFL Legends After Texas Game
- PHOTOS: Georgia Knocks Off The Texas Longhorns In Convincing Fashion
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily