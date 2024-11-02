FINAL: Georgia Storms Back in the Second Half to Defeat the Florida Gators
The Georgia Bulldogs storm back in the second half to defeat the Florida Gators.
The Georgia Bulldogs were down in the first half but a strong second half performance helps the Dawgs defeat the Florida Gators. It is the fourth straight win over Florida for Georgia and Kirby Smart now moves to 7-2 over Florida in his career at Georgia.
The first half was about as ugly as it could've been for Georgia. After taking a 3-0 lead, Beck would go on to throw three interceptions. Florida quarterback DJ Lagway responded off of one of the turnovers with a one-play touchdown pass to put the Gators in front. Florida would go on to take on six more points and hold a 13-6 lead going into halftime. It should be noted that Lagway had to leave the game in the second quarter of the game due to a lower-body injury. He would not return.
At the end of the third quarter, Georgia would go on hold a 20-13 lead after scoring two touchdowns. One by true freshman running back Nate Frazier and another by Cash Jones from a pass by Beck where he carried Florida defenders into the end zone.
In the fourth quarter, after a few stops by Georgia's defense and a few stops from Florida's, the Gators would go on to answer with a touchdown of their own to tie the game back up with 7:29 left in the game. Beck would then lead the offense down the field thanks to a big play to Arian Smith and another big one to Lawson Luckie down the field. A screen to Dominic Lovett would eventually punch the ball into the end zone. Shortly after, Florida's quarterback would throw an interception to CJ Allen near the goal line and true freshman Dwight Phillips would score off of an end around to put the Dawgs up 34-20. That would go on to be the final score of the game.
