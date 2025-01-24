Dawgs Daily

Aaron Donald Says Philadelphia Eagles DT, Jalen Carter is "His Replacement" as Best DL in the NFL

Brooks Austin

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Former Georgia DT turned Philadelphia Eagle, Jalen Carter has been donned the "Replacement" by recently retired NFL future Hall of Famer, Aaron Donald.

The Georgia Bulldogs have sent a plethora of players into the NFL over the last several years, and perhaps none of them have been more of an immediate star than Philadelphia Eagles DT, Jalen Carter.

Carter was an unstoppable force during his time at Georgia on Saturdays and now has blossomed into arguably the best defensive tackle in professional football on Sundays. That title of "best defensive tackle" for nearly a decade in pro football belongs to Rams DT, Aaron Donald. Donald reportedly told LeSean McCoy that his replacement in the NFL since his retirement has already been found in the form of Carter.

The Eagles are set to play in the NFC Championship Game this weekend against the Washington Commanders. Carter, alongside another former Dawg Nolan Smith, were major reasons why the Eagles toppled the Rams in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

In year two in the league, Carter was voted to the Pro Bowl and voted second team All-Pro behind only Cameron Heyward (Steelers) and Chris Jones (Chiefs).

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily

Published
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Brooks Austin is a former college football player turned journalist and broadcaster. Follow him on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA

Home/Football