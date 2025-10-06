ABC Announces Broadcast Crew for Matchup Between Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers
Broadcast network ABC has announced who will be calling the Georgia Bulldogs week seven matchup against the Auburn Tigers.
After returning to the win column at home against the Kentucky Wildcats, the Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their next SEC opponent as they prepare to travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers. This will be the 130th meeting between these two schools in a series that Georgia leads 65-56-8.
Georgia has defeated the Tigers eight games in a row, dating back to the 2017 SEC Championship and is looking to extend their winning streak against an Auburn team that is currently just 3-2. According to ESPN, the Bulldogs have a 64.5% chance to win the game.
Despite being the better team on paper, the Bulldogs are currently less than a touchdown favorite to emerge victorious in this game. A line that is suspiciously low for a top 10 matchup vs an unranked opponent. The Dawgs will be looking to avoid a disasterous upset and continue their winning streak against one of their most storied rivals.
As this week's seven SEC clash moves closer, details surrounding the game have begun to be released. The latest announcement involves the TV broadcast crew that will call the game. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play responsibilities, while Greg McElroy will handle color commentary. Molly McGrath will be the sideline reporter.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will face off on Saturday, October 11th, in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for the evening and will be aired on ABC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily