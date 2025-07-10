Alabama Crimson Tide Are Likely the Georgia Bulldogs' "Archvillian" for 2025 Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide have been labeled as the Georgia Bulldogs' anticipated "archvillian" for the 2025 college football season
Every college football season, each program has one team (or figure) that appears to bother fans most. Whether it be a player for a rival school, a coach, or an entire team in particular, each school has an "archvillian" almost every season. According to ESPN, the Georgia Bulldogs' biggest nemesis this season is expected to be the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Bulldogs and Alabama have become a pseudo-rivalry over the past decade. The two teams share a conference and have always found a way to cross paths on some of the biggest stages in college football.
Unfortunately for the Dawgs, Georgia has been on the losing end for the majority of these matchups. The Tide has won nine of the last 10 meetings, many of which came in heartbreaking fashion in championship settings.
As the 2025 college football season approaches, the stakes have not changed as the Dawgs prepare to host Alabama for the first time since the 2015 season. A win over Alabama in Sanford Stadium would be a triumphant victory, but another loss would stoke the flames of animosity for Georgia fans even more.
"Georgia has vaulted to elite status under Smart," Wrote ESPN's Chris Low. "But a second straight loss to DeBoer -- especially with this year's game being played in Athens -- wouldn't sit well with anybody in Athens."
The Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide will renew their historic rivalry on Saturday, September 27th, in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and coverage will be aired on ABC/ESPN+.
