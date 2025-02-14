Eagles Super Bowl Parade in Philadelphia - Former Dawgs Celebrate Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 and the scenes from the celebration in Philly do not disappoint. Here are the scenes from the celebration.
Six former Bulldogs earned their first Super Bowl championship during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 57 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are the sights and sounds from their Super Bowl parade in downtown Philadelphia.
Jordan Davis shotguns a beverage on live news, saying "Everyone in Athens knows how it goes down."
Nolan Smith has had quite a time during the parade as well:
Nolan Smith even had quite a time with some of the fans during the parade as well.
Highlighted by a sack, Jordan Davis had two tackles during the matchup. The Eagles kept the Chiefs scoreless in the first half to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history (2017 season). Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo and Lewis Cine also suited up for Philadelphia during the team's 15th win of the year. Nakobe Dean, who finished second on the team during the regular season with 128 stops, was on the injured reserve list after sustaining a knee injury during the Eagles' Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers.A total of eight former Bulldogs were on rosters in Super Bowl LIX making it 24 consecutive years that at least one former Georgia player has appeared on a Super Bowl team.
