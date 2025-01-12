Georgia Bulldogs Maintain Impressive Super Bowl Streak
The Georgia Bulldogs will continue an extremely impressive streak in this year's Super Bowl.
The NFL Playoffs are in full swing, and the remaining teams are battling for a spot in Super Bowl LIX. But as the league's remaining teams try to earn a spot in the big game, the Georgia Bulldogs have already punched their ticket.
Given that every remaining team in the AFC conference contains at least one former Bulldog, the Georgia Bulldogs are guaranteed to have at least one player represented in Super Bowl LIX. This is the 24th consecutive season that the Dawgs will be represented in the big game and is one of the longest active streaks out of any college program.
Last year's Super Bowl matchup saw five former Bulldogs play in the big game as Charlie Woerner, Chris Conley, Mecole Hardman, Malik Herring, and Robert Beal were members of the Chiefs and 49ers rosters during Super Bowl LVIII. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman etched his name in history during the game by catching the Chiefs' game-winning touchdown pass in overtime. It was just the second overtime finish in Super Bowl history.
