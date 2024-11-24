Dawgs Daily

AP Poll: College Football in Utter Chaos Following Week 13

The newest AP Poll has been released following a cataclysmic week 13 of the college football season.

Week 13 of the 2024 college football season has concluded as numerous teams have inched one step closer or have stumbled on their way to a chance at the College Football Playoff. With another week in the books, the AP Poll has released its latest top-25 rankings. 

Numerous upsets took place as the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels, and Texas A&M Aggies all suffered defeats to unranked opponents, which has allowed the Georgia Bulldogs to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship. With the SEC in such disarray at the moment, the AP Poll has responded accordingly.

It should be noted that the AP Rankings serve less relevance due to the fact that the College Football Playoff committee has begun releasing it weekly rankings on Tuesday evenings.

Week 14 AP Poll Rankings: 

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Georgia
  7. Tennessee
  8. Miami
  9. SMU
  10. Indiana
  11. Boise State
  12. Clemson
  13. Alabama
  14. Arizona State
  15. Ole Miss
  16. South Carolina
  17. Iowa State
  18. Tulane
  19. BYU
  20. Texas A&M
  21. UNLV
  22. Illinois
  23. Colorado
  24. Missouri
  25. Army

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

