Dawgs Daily

AP Poll: Georgia Bulldogs Rise Following Massive Upsets on Rivalry Week

The newest AP Poll has been released following the final week of the college football regular season.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) speaks with Georgia coach Kirby Smart during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) speaks with Georgia coach Kirby Smart during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The newest AP Poll has been released following the final week of the college football regular season.

Week 14 of the 2024 college football season has concluded as teams have put the finishing touches on their regular seasons ahead of conference championship week. With the regular season officially concluded, the AP Poll has released another batch of rankings for the season.

Rivalry Week did not disappoint as two teams inside the top 10 suffered defeats to unranked opponents, while a handful of other teams narrowly avoided disaster. The Georgia Bulldogs were amongst the survivors as they defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an eight overtime thriller. The Bulldogs will play the Texas Longhorns this Saturday in the SEC Championship.

It should be noted that the AP Rankings serve less relevance due to the fact that the College Football Playoff committee has begun releasing it weekly rankings on Tuesday evenings.

Week 15 AP Poll Rankings: 

  1. Oregon
  2. Texas
  3. Penn State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Tennessee
  7. Ohio State
  8. SMU
  9. Indiana
  10. Boise State
  11. Alabama
  12. Arizona State
  13. South Carolina
  14. Miami
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Iowa State
  17. BYU
  18. Clemson
  19. UNLV
  20. Colorado
  21. Illinois
  22. Missouri
  23. Syracuse
  24. Army
  25. Memphis

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Home/Football