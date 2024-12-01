AP Poll: Georgia Bulldogs Rise Following Massive Upsets on Rivalry Week
The newest AP Poll has been released following the final week of the college football regular season.
Week 14 of the 2024 college football season has concluded as teams have put the finishing touches on their regular seasons ahead of conference championship week. With the regular season officially concluded, the AP Poll has released another batch of rankings for the season.
Rivalry Week did not disappoint as two teams inside the top 10 suffered defeats to unranked opponents, while a handful of other teams narrowly avoided disaster. The Georgia Bulldogs were amongst the survivors as they defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an eight overtime thriller. The Bulldogs will play the Texas Longhorns this Saturday in the SEC Championship.
It should be noted that the AP Rankings serve less relevance due to the fact that the College Football Playoff committee has begun releasing it weekly rankings on Tuesday evenings.
Week 15 AP Poll Rankings:
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Ohio State
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Alabama
- Arizona State
- South Carolina
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Clemson
- UNLV
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Missouri
- Syracuse
- Army
- Memphis
