AP Poll Rankings: Georgia Football Discovers New Ranking After Alabama Loss
The Georgia Bulldogs have discovered their new ranking following the Alabama loss.
The Georgia Bulldogs lost yet another heartbreaker to the Alabama Crimson Tide while also having their 33-game home win streak snapped. It is the first loss of the season for the Bulldogs and now they have to regroup for their game against Kentucky.
Georgia was down 10 points heading into the second half. Georgia proceeded to hold Alabama scoreless for the entire second half, but a stop from the Crimson Tide on 4th and short on their own seven yard line was what led to them sealing the game.
Following Georgia's loss, here is where they rank in the latest edition of the AP poll rankings.
*This article will be updated when the official AP poll rankings are released*
AP Poll Rankings:
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Texas
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Georgia
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- BYU
- Virginia
- Arizona State
