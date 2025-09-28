Dawgs Daily

AP Poll Rankings: Georgia Football Discovers New Ranking After Alabama Loss

The Georgia Bulldogs have discovered their new ranking following the Alabama loss.

Jonathan Williams

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart takes the field before the start of a NCAA college football game against Alabama in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, September 27, 2025.
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart takes the field before the start of a NCAA college football game against Alabama in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, September 27, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs lost yet another heartbreaker to the Alabama Crimson Tide while also having their 33-game home win streak snapped. It is the first loss of the season for the Bulldogs and now they have to regroup for their game against Kentucky.

Georgia was down 10 points heading into the second half. Georgia proceeded to hold Alabama scoreless for the entire second half, but a stop from the Crimson Tide on 4th and short on their own seven yard line was what led to them sealing the game.

Following Georgia's loss, here is where they rank in the latest edition of the AP poll rankings.

AP Poll Rankings:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Oregon
  3. Miami
  4. Ole Miss
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Penn State
  8. Indiana
  9. Texas
  10. Alabama
  11. Texas Tech
  12. Georgia
  13. LSU
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Vanderbilt
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. Florida State
  19. Missouri
  20. Michigan
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Illinois
  23. BYU
  24. Virginia
  25. Arizona State

