AP Poll Update: Georgia and Alabama Primed For Top-5 Matchup
After the conclusion of week four in the 2024 college football season, we have an update to the AP Poll's top-25 teams.
The 2024 college football regular season is now a third of the way finished as teams have wrapped up their week four contests. With some exciting down-to-the-wire games, some near top-10 upsets, and some surprising victories, the AP Poll's top-25 rankings have shifted quite a bit.
Despite a handful of close matchups, the top-10 rankings have not changed much as three top-10 teams were idle in week four and the remaining seven all won their contests. Missouri's near upset against Vanderbilt was the only game that caused drama among top teams.
AP Poll Week Five Rankings:
- Texas
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Utah
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- LSU
- Louisville
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
The latest update to the polls means that the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will meet as top-5 opponents this Saturday in Tuscaloosa. This will be the 7th consecutive meeting between the two teams as top-10 opponents.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily