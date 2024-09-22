Dawgs Daily

AP Poll Update: Georgia and Alabama Primed For Top-5 Matchup

After the conclusion of week four in the 2024 college football season, we have an update to the AP Poll's top-25 teams.

Christian Kirby II

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Trezmen Marshall (17) tackles Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Trezmen Marshall (17) tackles Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The 2024 college football regular season is now a third of the way finished as teams have wrapped up their week four contests. With some exciting down-to-the-wire games, some near top-10 upsets, and some surprising victories, the AP Poll's top-25 rankings have shifted quite a bit.

Despite a handful of close matchups, the top-10 rankings have not changed much as three top-10 teams were idle in week four and the remaining seven all won their contests. Missouri's near upset against Vanderbilt was the only game that caused drama among top teams.

AP Poll Week Five Rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Alabama
  5. Tennessee
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Miami
  8. Oregon
  9. Penn State
  10. Utah
  11. Missouri
  12. Michigan
  13. USC
  14. LSU
  15. Louisville
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Clemson
  18. Iowa State
  19. Illinois
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. Oklahoma
  22. BYU
  23. Kansas State
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Boise State

The latest update to the polls means that the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will meet as top-5 opponents this Saturday in Tuscaloosa. This will be the 7th consecutive meeting between the two teams as top-10 opponents.

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

