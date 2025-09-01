AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Predicting the Georgia Bulldogs' Rise After Week One
Here is our prediction for where the Bullogs will land in the AP Poll following their week one victory over Marshall.
The Georgia Bulldogs made an impressive debut to their 2025 college football season as the team turned in a 45-7 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd in week one. The win was the Bulldogs 32nd straight at home.
While the fifth-ranked Bulldogs emerged victorious in week one, other teams were not as fortunate. Four teams ranked inside the top 10 suffered defeats in week one, as Alabama, Clemson, Texas, and Notre Dame were all handed losses in their first game of the 2025 season.
With so much taking place inside the top 10, the last AP Poll is sure to have a handful of changes. So, where should Georgia fans expect the Bulldogs to be ranked in the next batch of rankings for the AP Top 25 College Football Poll?
Both Texas and Clemson were ranked ahead of Georgia before their week one matchups and will likely slide a few spots following their defeats. This provides the Bulldogs to jump ahead a few spots and climb into the top three.
Penn State and Ohio State are also set to see rankings boosts, and the second and third-ranked teams each turned in impressive victories on Saturday. The Nitany Lions and Buckeyes will likely be the top two teams, with Georgia following suit in third.
The Bulldogs will look to build upon their week one victory and continue to climb in the rankings as the season progresses. Georgia will host Austin Peay in Athens on Saturday, September 6th, for their second game of the season. Kickoff for this matchup is set for 3:30 p.m.
