AP Top 25 Poll: Latest College Football Rankings Announced Ahead of Week One Games
The first batch of AP Poll rankings has been released ahead of the first week of the college football season.
As students return to campus for another year of classes and teams report to their respective facilities, the beginning of the 2025 college football season feels than ever before. One of the many indications that college football is right around the corner is the release of the AP Top 25 Poll.
The AP Top 25 College Football Poll is the weekly ranking system used to rank teams throughout the regular season. The poll has more than 60 members of the Associated Press cast their votes for where teams should be ranked for the upcoming slate of college football games.
The Georgia Bulldogs were featured in this year's ranking and are looking to win their third national championship in five seasons. The Bulldogs are projected to start quarterback Gunner Stockton, who earned his first start in a losing effort against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in last year's College Football Playoff.
The AP Poll will be released weekly following each Saturday's slate of college football games and will do so until the conclusion of the 2025 season. It should be noted that the rankings do not affect the College Football Playoff committee's selection.
AP Top 25 College Football Rankings (Preseason)
Editors Note** This article will be updated as rankings are published
- Texas
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami (FL)
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Florida
- SMU
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Boise State
