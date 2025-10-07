Are the Auburn Tigers Going to Be Georgia's Biggest Offensive Test?
The Georgia Bulldogs have their second road test of the season as they will travel to the Auburn Tigers this weekend. Georgia managed to escape their last road test with a win against the Tennessee Volunteers and they will hope to do the same this week.
The Tigers have struggled this year, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively though, Auburn has looked the part. They are allowing just 16.4 point per game, 88 rushing yards per game and 230 passing yards per game. It's how they have managed to keep themselves in games while the offense has struggled to put up points.
This could perhaps be Georgia's biggest offensive test to date. The Bulldogs have managed to run the ball at will this season, but the best run defense they have faced this season is Tennessee who ranks 39th in the country. The Tigers rank 17th and is allowing an average of 88 rushing yards per game.
The good news for Georgia is that Texas A&M managed to rush for over 200 yards against Auburn and averaged 4.4 yards per carry. The Aggies rank 37th in the country for rushing offense while Georgia ranks 26th, averaging 206 yards per game.
If Georgia is going to beat Auburn this weekend, they are going to have to find a way to establish the run against a defense that hasn't allowed many teams to do so.
Kickoff for this weekend is set for 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ABC. After this weekend, the Dawgs will come back home to host the Ole Miss Rebels before their second bye week of the season.
