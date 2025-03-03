Arizona Cardinals Draft Georgia's Jalon Walker In Latest NFL Mock Draft
The NFL Scouting Combine has come to a close, prompting the latest NFL Mock Drafts and the Arizona Cardinals are predicted to select Georgia's Jalon Walker at No. 16.
Georgia EDGE/LB Jalon Walker didn't workout in Indianapolis, Indiana at the NFL Scouting Combine. Though he hasn't exactly seen a hit in his NFL Draft Stock per the latest NFL Mock Drafts. In the latest NFL Mock Draft from CBSsports.com, Walker is selected No. 16 overall by the Arizona Cardinals.
Walker told the media in Indy that he's being talked to and asked about potentially playing that same "hybrid" role on Sunday's that he did on Saturday's for Georgia as well. Walker was simply unpredictable during his time in Athens. Defenses had to prepare for Jalon Walker the inside linebacker on early downs and Jalon Walker the EDGE rusher on obvious passing downs. He says playing that "Chess piece role" is not only what's best for him, but what's best for the team that drafts him as well.
As CBSsports.com put it, Walker can "wreak havoc from anywhere"
"Jalon Walker is listed as an off-ball linebacker but can line up anywhere ... and wreak havoc from anywhere."
The NFL Draft is set for April 24th in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jalon Walker told the media in Indy that he plans to attend the first round of the NFL Draft in person. So, there's reason to believe that Walker is not only a statistical lock for the first round, he's likely received assurances frmo teams that he will certainly be taken on the first night of the draft. Walker is expected to be a full-participant at Georgia's pro day.
