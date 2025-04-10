Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers Expected to Host Georgia's Chaz Chambliss
A pair of NFL teams are expected to host Georgia Bulldog, Chaz Chambliss ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, which means players, scouts, and GMs are winding down their pre-draft processes. As organizations put the finishing touches on scouting, many teams have begun hosting players ahead of selection day.
One of the latest players expected to visit an NFL organization is Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Chaz Chambliss. Chambliss is expected to be hosted by both the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers in the coming weeks leading up to the NFL Draft.
Despite leading the Bulldogs in sacks for the 2024 season, Chambliss was controversially omitted from this year's combine, forcing him to showcase his athletic prowess during the team's "Pro Day" event. Luckily for Chambliss, it appears his athleticism and game film has turned the heads of scouts.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event can be found on the both the NFL Network and ESPN.
