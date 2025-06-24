Atlanta Falcons Can't Stop Raving Over Rookie Jalon Walker - 'Future Team Leader'
The Atlanta Falcons can't stop raving about rookie linebacker Jalon Walker and has been tabbed as a future team leader.
The Atlanta Falcons were ecstatic to learn Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker fell to them at pick 15 in this year's NFL draft. It was an opportunity they couldn't pass up on and the organization hasn't stopped raving about their round selection since his arrival.
The Falcons made it a priority to address their pass rush this offseason, and that led to them selecting Walker. The hybrid linebacker was fresh off a stellar season with the Bulldogs, and he is already showing signs of being a franchise player just a couple of months after the draft.
"Folks can't stop raving about Walker, from his physical abilities to his football acumen," Marc Raimondi wrote for ESPN. "The former Georgia standout has made a seemingly seamless transition so far, about 43 miles northeast of where he attended college. Linebacker Kaden Elliss has come away impressed by Walker's explosiveness in getting off blocks. Safety Jessie Bates III has helped take Walker under his wing. Coach Raheem Morris has already tabbed him as a potential future team leader."
It's one thing for a franchise to have high expectations for their first-round picks on the field, but it's another for a head coach to say their newly acquired player is already on track to be a team leader before they even play a single snap in the NFL.
"The human, the character, the person, the player, the all-in mentality," Morris gushed. "He has those captain-like traits, and when you first meet him, you get that feel, you get that vibe from him, and he'll be one of those guys."
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily