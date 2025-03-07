Atlanta Falcons NFL Mock Draft has Georgia's Mykel Williams Staying in State
The Atlanta Falcons released their latest mock draft and they have Georgia's Mykel Williams staying in state.
The Scouting Combine has concluded in Indianpolis, Indiana, and with it comes the latest NFL Mock Drafts with new found information about this crop of athletes available for the 2025 NFL Draft. One of the prospects in Indy that's a projected first-round pick is former Georgia EDGE defender, Mykel Williams. Williams was a non-participant in Indy during the on-field drills and testing, however, he's still a projected top-pick.
In the latest NFL Mock Draft from the Atlanta Falcons, Mykel Williams is selected No. 15 overall by the Falcons. Here's what senior reporter Tori McElhaney had to say about the pick:
"Do you like this pick? For how many questions and tweets I get about the Falcons never drafting Georgia players, you better," McElhaney wrote. "Nah, I jest. Truly, though, this feels like a very intriguing pick for Atlanta. Did Williams have a stellar statistical season? No. But I don't think you can discount him on a down year alone. What he could provide a defensive front is length, athleticism and promise. These are things the Falcons covet."
As for the "dissapointing 2024 season," Williams revealed during the media availability that he was about 70% all season due to dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained against Clemson in the first game of the season. He played injurred throughout the season and is expected to be fully healthy for the Georgia Pro day.
Williams was a former five-star prospect coming out of high school and it didn't take long for him to make an impact for the Bulldogs. As a true freshman, Williams starting from day one on a national championship winning defense.
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily