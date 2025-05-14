Atlanta Falcons Rookie Jalon Walker to Face Georgia Bulldog Legend in 2025 NFL Season
Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Jalon Walker will cross paths with a fellow former Bulldog during his rookie season in the NFL.
As one of the first Georgia Bulldogs selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of an NFL Draft, Jalon Walker already has lofty expectations heading into his first season with the franchise. But the former Bulldog's rookie year just became even more interesting.
The NFL is currently in the midst of rolling out details for the 2025 schedule and has begun announcing matchups between specific teams. One of these matchups is between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams on a primetime Monday Night Football game.
This matchup is particularly interesting for Walker because it will be the rookie's first opportunity to face Matthew Stafford, a Georgia Bulldog legend in his own right. Stafford played for the Bulldogs from 2006-2008 before earning the first overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft and is arguably the most talented Bulldogs quarterback of all time.
Walker has carved a legacy of his own in Athens, however. After a magnificent 2024 season, the Bulldog became just the third linebacker in Georgia Football history to win the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation's most outstanding linebacker. His efforts in 2024 are what led to his eventual first-round selection in this year's draft.
Though Walker and Stafford's paths never crossed at the collegiate level, the former Bulldogs will share the field for the first time this season in the state where they each played collegiate football. A date and time for this contest have not yet been announced.
