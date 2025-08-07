Four Georgia Bulldog Commits Make The AJC Super 11 Ahead Of The High School Football Season
The AJC Super 11 is a selection of the top high school seniors ahead of the high school football season that honors all of the great players across the state of Georgia. 2025 marks the 40th version of the esteemed honor for high school players.
Three Georgia Bulldog commits are on the list in North Oconne EDGE Khamari Brooks, Cambridge WR Craig Dandridge, Buford safety Tyriq Green, and Bowdon TE/WR Kaiden Prothro.
One is four-star WR Craig Dandridge from Cambridge, who has become a national sensation. He was a heavily coveted prospect from major D1 programs across the country in the spring and summer. Dandridge burst onto the scene after a dynamic junior season where he finished with 58 receptions, 1,443 yards, and 14 touchdowns. He had one of his best games of the season in an upset win over heavy favorite Cedartown. In that game, he finished with nine catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Dandridge has continued to work and grind, getting chiseled ahead of the season and has continued to give defenses fits throughout the offseason.
Kaiden Prothro is a rare breed with his 6’6 and 215-pound frame. Prothro is a mismatch wherever you line him up on the field and takes full advantage of defenders. In 2024, Prothro finished the season with 56 catches for 1,203 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Bowdon Red Devils. Prothro had five multi-touchdown games a season ago. Prothro is already supremely accomplished in his prep career, winning three state titles with still a season left to be played. Prothro has also been ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the country according to Zack Poff of MaxPreps. With Prothro returning for one final season, Bowdon will be in state title contention again.
Khmari Brooks won a state championship a season ago with the North Oconee Titans and was instrumental in their quest for their first-ever title. Brooks played primarily edge rusher for the Titans. In the state title win over the Marist War Eagles, Brooks finished with eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. To put it frankly, Brooks can take over games and be disruptive. He can make a living in the opposing teams backfield, and his power and strength, coupled with his quick first step, make him a problem. Brooks committed to the Bulldogs in June and will be one of the main stars returning for the Titans in 2025.
The final player is Buford safety Tyriq Green who is a two-way player for the Wolves on the high school level getting some reps at running back. Green finished with 28 tackles, five pass breakups, and five interceptions a season agao for the Wolves. He also was efficeint on the ground rushing for 527 yards and eight touchdowns. Green is known for his physicality and his hard hitting ability to come in the box and make you pay. He's also great in coverage being able to make up a lot of ground on the field and make plays on the ball even when he is not in range initially in the play. Green is primed for another big time season for the Wolves. He committed to the Bulldogs in June.
It's no surprise to see Georgia commits on the AJC Super 11 but the Bulldogs have done a fantastic job of keeping in-state talent home and having them suit up in Athens. Georgia by far had the most players on the Super 11 list emphasizing the fantastic job head coach Kirby Smart and the staff has done recruiting high school players. It is one of the reasons Georgia has been a perennial contender year in and year out in college football.
