Atlanta Falcons Rookie Jalon Walker Will Play in Preseason Game vs Detroit Lions
The Atlanta Falcons have announced that Jalon Walker will play in the first preseason game vs the Detroit Lions.
NFL preseason games will continue later this week, and some former Georgia Bulldogs will be taking the field for the first time in their professional careers—one of the players that will be doing that on Friday is linebacker Jalon Walker.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris announced on Wednesday that Walker will play Friday. Walker has been dealing with a leg injury that has kept him out of some practices thus far, but it doesn't sound like it will keep him from playing this week.
The Falcons have also been known to sit most of their starters for the entire game during the preseason. Morris already announced that neither Michael Penix nor Kirk Cousins will be getting snaps during their first preseason game.
Walker has been showing out for the Falcons so far, and it seems like he is set to take on a starting role. One player who has helped Walker get to this point is none other than former Georgia Bulldog Leonard Floyd, whom the Falcons signed this offseason.
"The perfect guy for those two rookies [Walker and James Pearce]," Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said of Floyd. "Heart of a servant. Unselfish. Wants to pass the torch, wants to teach. That's not always the case, as we know. A lot of times that guy comes in as a mercenary, and he has not been that way at all."
The Falcons are set to play at 7:00 PM on Friday in Atlanta, Georgia.
