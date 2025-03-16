Atlanta Falcons Select Former Georgia Bulldog Mykel Williams in Latest NFL Mock Draft
According to this latest NFL Mock Draft, the Atlanta Falcons are predicted to select this former Georgia Bulldog in the first round.
The NFL Combine process has concluded, which means the 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner and teams put their finishing touches on the scouting process before selection day. With the draft inching closer, CBS Sports released another mock draft for the first round.
One player predicted to have a prosperous draft night is Georgia Bulldogs EDGE defender Mykel Williams. According to CBS Sports, the Atlanta Falcons are predicted to select Willaims as teh 15th overall selection in the NFL Draft.
While an injury in the season limited Williams' overall production this year, the Bulldog's presence was felt immediately whenever he stepped onto the field. Williams' overall measurables, as well as his ability to set edges and rush passers, make him a "poster child" for what NFL scouts look for in his position. Should his draft prediction hold, Williams will become another name in the long list of Georgia Bulldogs defenders that have been taken in the first round under head coach Kirby Smart.
Drafting Williams will also put to rest a rather interesting storyline amongst Falcons and Bulldogs fans as it will go against the belief that the franchise does not select Georgia Bulldogs in the first round. The Falcons also recently signed former Georgia Bulldog Leonard Floyd to their roster and even created a cryptic social media post about it.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event can be found on NFL Network and ESPN.
