Atlanta Falcons Select Georgia's Jalon Walker in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons have taken Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker for their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The first round of the NFL Draft is underway as the league’s 32 teams are making their selections for players that will shape the future of their franchise. Thousands of eager NFL fans have converged on the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin to witness this year’s draft.
The latest team to make their selection is the Atlanta Falcons who have taken Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker as the fifteenth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Walker is the first linebacker from the University of Georgia to be taken in the first round of an NFL Draft since 2022.
During the 2024 season, Walker shined at the linebacker position, racking up 61 total tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Bulldogs. In addition to his robust statistical output, the linebacker was the clear-cut leader of the Georgia defense. His efforts during the season helped him become just the third Georgia Bulldog to receive the Butkus Award.
Coverage for the first round of the NFL Draft will continue throughout the evening as more Bulldogs will wait to hear their names called. Below are details for how fans can tune in to catch all of the draft action.
How to Watch The 2025 NFL Draft (Round 1)
- Gameday: Thursday, April 24th. 2025
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: NFL Network and ESPN
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsn
