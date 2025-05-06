Atlanta Falcons Star Player Excited to Play With Georgia's Jalon Walker
Atlanta Falcons star AJ Terrell says he excited to play with Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.
The Georgia Bulldogs had 13 players selected during the 2025 NFL draft, and one of them was linebacker Jalon Walker. The Atlanta Falcons selected Walker in the first round with the 15th overall pick. He became the first Georgia player to be selected in the first two rounds by the Falcons since 1966.
The entire organization was thrilled to draft Walker, considering they didn't expect him to fall that far in the first. One specific player, though, was thrilled to learn who his team picked up in the first as AJ Terrell expressed his excitement of getting to play with Walker.
"One thing about the back end, a safety a corner, if we don't value nothing more than anything we value D line," Terrell said on the Waterboyz Show. "People that's gonna get to the quarterback. It makes your job easy. I tell a lot of people, you can have the sorriest corner, the sorriest safety in the back end and they are gonna look like All-Pro with the front. Having those two pieces added to the defense, I'm super excited for them. I know I texted Jalon [Walker} for sure when he got drafted because he was the first one, but I texted and told him "Let's get it"".
The Falcons have struggled for many years now in getting to the quarterback and they certainly addressed that in this year's draft. After selecting Walker, the organization traded back into the first round to draft Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.
Walker certainly bolstered Georgia's ability to get after the quarterback this past season and he will look to the same for the Falcons as a rookie this year.
