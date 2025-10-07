Auburn’s Hugh Freeze Suggests Georgia Defense “Maybe Not As Twitchy” Ahead of Matchup
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze shares some interesting thoughts on the Georgia Bulldogs' defense ahead of their matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers are gearing up for their annual rendition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry" as the two teams converge on Auburn, Alabama, to face off. The Bulldogs have won nine of the previous 10 contests and are currently on an eight-game win streak over the Tigers.
As the two teams prepare for their week seven SEC clash, coaches from both staffs have begun holding media pressers. Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze held the most recent presser, where he covered a litany of topics, including the Bulldogs' defense. During his presser, the head coach shared an interesting opinion on Georgia's defense.
"They're still very talented. Those linebackers are about as good as you're going to see," said Freeze. "Their secondary is very talented, they're big up front. Maybe not as twitchy as some that you've seen, but they play their technique extremely well."
While Freeze's comments were mostly complimentary, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' defense could still use them as motivation to perform as they head into Auburn for their second road matchup of the 2025 season.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will square off in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, October 11th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and coverage for the event will be made available on ABC. Georgia is currently less than a touchdown favorite to emerge victorious in the game.
