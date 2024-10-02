Auburn vs Georgia - What the Film Says About This Tigers Offense's Turnovers
The Auburn Tigers haven't had an offensive issue this season. They are 28th in Yards Per Play, they are 5th in the country in plays of more than 20 yards. They rank inside the top-40 in yards per rush attempt. It's been a highly effective offense with regards to moving the football. However, they are on historic pace with regard to turning the football over.
Through just 5 games, Auburn is on pace to have 36 offensive turnovers this season. Quarterback Peyton Thorne has already thrown 6 interceptions, with the backup Hank Brown having thrown 3 interceptions.
So, what is going on and why can't Auburn hold onto the football? Well, let's take a look at the tape.
Historical Data Says this is a Hugh Freeze Problem
Hugh Freeze's Turnovers as a Head Coach
- 2011 (Ole Miss) - 27 Turnovers
- 2012 (Ole Miss) - 29 Turnovers
- 2013 (Ole Miss) - 21 Turnovers
- 2014 (Ole Miss) - 25 Turnovers
- 2015 (Ole Miss) - 23 Turnovers
- 2016 (Ole Miss) - 19 Turnovers
- 2019 (Liberty) - 16 Turnovers (Only Season His Team Won Turnover Margin)
- 2020 (Liberty) - 16 Turnovers (COVID SZN)
- 2021 (Liberty) - 22 Turnovers
- 2022 (Liberty) - 27 Turnovers
- 2023 (Auburn) - 20 Turnovers
Just for reference, 20 turnovers is quiet a bit, in 28 years of coaching Nick Saban teams did it once. In nine seasons as a head coach, Kirby Smart teams have never done it. Lincoln Riley and Ryan Day led attacks have never turned the ball over 20+ times in a singular season. Hugh Freeze has managed to do it 8 times in 11 seasons as a head coach, and in 8 of 9 seasons he's coached in the Power5.
